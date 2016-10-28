Barbara Ellen Blair

Funeral services for Barbara Ellen Blair were held 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, 2016 at Anderson-Clayton Bros. Funeral Home in Kemp. Interment followed at Shiloh Cemetery in Kemp.

Barbara was born Aug. 4, 1951 in Styx to parents Frank Hallum Jr. and Mary Belle (Blythe) and entered into eternal rest on Oct. 7, 2016 at the age of 65.

Barbara graduated from Kemp High School and was a member of the Church of Christ in Styx.

Barbara and James Blair Jr. were married for 46 years. She was known by “Sookie,” “Bobba” and “Sister” by her family which was the main focus in her life. She was a loving caring lady who will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, aunts Barbara McKenzie, Violet Taylor, Sandra Benton, Lilivan Harris, Lou Belcher and Ruby Hallum, uncles James Hallum, Donald Hallum and Byron L. Blythe Jr., maternal grandparents Byron and Julia Blythe, paternal grandparents Frank and Addie Hallum, cousins Leroy Henderson and Jimmy McKenzie.

She is survived by her husband of 46 years James Blair Jr., sister Sue Tischler and husband Cary of Styx, nephew Shane Tischler and wife Crystal of Styx, nephew Jesse Tischler of Kaufman, great niece Elaina Tischler of Styx, great nephew Eli Tischler of Styx, cousins Jerri Henderson, Loyd Henderson and Denise McKenzie of Styx, cousin Nicki McKinney of Crandall and numerous other family members and many friends.

