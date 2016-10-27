‘Stop the Violence’

By Pearl Cantrell

Monitor Staff Writer

ATHENS–Different colored shirts are hung on a clothes line stretched across the Henderson County Court House lawn in a demonstration of the county’s dirty laundry when it comes to domestic violence during this last week of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Each T-shirt color represents a type of domestic violence or abuse and carries a very personal message from the survivor or loved one of a murdered victim of the under-reported crime.

East Texas Crisis Center staff and Victims Relief Ministry brought the issue to the public square Oct. 25, to make residents aware that these types of crimes have culminated in the death of 158 victims in Texas in 2015 and that these situations are found in homes across the state, crossing all social-economic and racial barriers.

A part of the proclamation made on Oct. 4 by Commissioners Court, states it is everyone’s duty to report the crime, step in or otherwise find ways to break the cycle of abuse and death. “At the very least we hope we may possibly save a life by bringing these matters out into the open,” ETCC director Della Cooper said.

Commissioner Wade McKinney thanked the tireless volunteers for their continued service, and work to impact this societal condition. “We support you and are proud of you,” McKinney said. “Everyone in the community shares responsibility to break the cycle of abuse,” he added.

During an opening prayer Victims Relief Ministry officer Jim McKee said, “Invigorate our burden, Lord. Invigorate our resolve. May justice and love prevail.”

At the close, Cooper directed staff to release balloons in memory of those who have lost their lives from someone they once trusted and loved in a violent act of domestic abuse.