Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : October 27, 2016

Lucille M. “Cile” Boyd, 82, went to heaven on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016 from her home in Gun Barrel City.

Mom fought a seven year battle against cancer always with grace, always with courage and strength.

Mom was born in Ashland, Ohio on Oct. 30, 1933 to the late Robert “Red” and Louise Lowrie.

She graduated from Ashland High School in 1951 and married the love of her life, Donald Boyd on Jan. 26, 1951 at First Christian Church in Ashland. Don and Lucille were there for each other through all the joys and then the heartaches of her cancer and his stroke in 2009.

Lucille is survived by her husband of 65 years, Donald E. Boyd, daughter Jeri Bailey and her husband Arnold, brother Robert “Bob” Lowrie, sister-in-law Lonah Boyd Fowler, grandchildren Stacy Bailey and Cheryl Hughes and her husband Phil, great-grandchildren Alexa, Hailey and Trenton, nieces, nephews, cousins and many, many friends.

Lucille worked at Eagle Rubber in Ashland for 12 years and retired as office manager for Robert J. Herbert, M.D. in Dallas.

Lucille was a charter member of Gun Barrel City Toys for Tots and served as president of GBC Toys for Tots and Harbor Point POA.

Throughout the years, mom and dad donated smart boards, winter coats, boots, gloves, hats and backpacks to Lincoln and Osborne Elementary Schools in Ashland, a reader and scanner for the Ashland Library, computer for Mabank Library, shoulder radios and equipment for the Gun Barrel City fire and police departments and donated to help build the Ashland, Ohio Fallen Heroes Memorial. Mom and dad received the 2015 Jean Nichols Lifetime Service Award from the Cedar Creek Lake Area Chamber of Commerce in Texas.

Mom wanted to say a special thank you to Vicki Elliott for the wonderful love and care she has given for over two and a half years. You are a blessing to our family. Special thanks also to other caregivers, Bessie, Delinda and Mariah along with Asana Hospice in Gun Barrel City.

Mom, I want to thank you for being a wonderful mother and always being there for me. You are my inspiration and my hero. The family will take good care of dad for you. I love you so much and will see you again one day.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016 at Denbow-Gasche Funeral Home with Reverend Don Earlenbaugh officiating. Burial was at Ashland Cemetery.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016 at Eubank Cedar Creek Funeral Home at 601 S 3rd St., Mabank.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Lucille’s memory to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be shared on the funeral home’s website at denbowfh.com.

Denbow-Gasche Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to be handling the arrangements for Mrs. Boyd.