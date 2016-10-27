Lady Panthers volleyball downs Van

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : October 27, 2016

By Rollin Hadsell

Monitor Staff Writer

MABANK– The Lady Panthers volleyball team honored their one and only senior by defeating Van three sets to one at Mabank High School gymnasium Oct. 21.

Mabank won the first two sets before dropping the third, and winning the match in the fourth set, 25-17, 25-17, 20-25 and 25-15.

The Lady Panthers raced out to an 8-2 lead in the first set, and never looked back. At one point, the team led 21-12. Van rallied to get the score to 22-16 before the Lady Panthers scored three of the final four points to put them away, 25-17.

The second set was much closer, as Van scored the first three points of the set to go up 3-0. The Lady Panthers then scored six straight points to take the lead 6-3. Mabank stretched the lead to 17-9 before Van rallied with three consecutive points, leading to a timeout by the home team. The Lady Panthers came out of the timeout and scored five straight points to take firm control of the set, finally ending it at 25-17.

The Lady Panthers seemed to come out flat in the third set, going down 11-2 before rallying to make it 12-6 to make it a game again. Van then went on another run, extending the lead to 19-10. Although the Lady Panthers rallied again to make it close, Van won the third set 25-20.

The Lady Panthers responded in the fourth set, although Van led 6-2 early. After a Mabank timeout, and trailing 8-6, the Lady Panthers settled down and scored six consecutive points to take the lead 12-8, a lead they would not relinquish. After the two teams traded points to make the score 17-15, the Lady Panthers went on an 8-0 run to win the set and the match.

With the win, the Lady Panthers improve to 20-15 overall, and 5-4 in District 13-4A play. The win moves them into a tie for second place in the district with Van, with one match remaining.

The Lady Panthers’ next game will be a Bi-district playoff game that is still to be determined.