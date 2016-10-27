Kemp rolls to win against Life School

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : October 27, 2016

By Rollin Hadsell

Monitor Staff Writer

DALLAS–The Kemp Yellowjackets took a big step toward another playoff berth in their game against the Life School Oak Cliff Lions, running away with a 44-14 road win at Life School Oak Cliff football stadium, Oct. 21. If Kemp wins Friday night against Scurry-Rosser, they will assure themselves a spot in the playoffs.

The ’Jackets scored their first touchdown with about six minutes to go in the opening quarter and took a 6-0 lead. Although the next Kemp possession ended with a turnover on downs, the special teams decided to get in on the action, blocking a Life School punt that gave the ball to the offense at the Lion 28-yard line.

The Kemp offense took the ball down inside the Life 5-yard line, but was stopped on fourth down, giving the ball back to the Lions. On the next play, however, linebacker Kane Johnson intercepted a Lion pass and returned it for a touchdown, giving Kemp a 14-0 lead with 7:37 left in the first half.

The defense continued putting on the pressure, getting two sacks on the next Lion possession to force a punt. The Kemp defense had three sacks on the night. The offense then went on a 12-play drive that ended with a field goal with eight seconds left in the half, giving Kemp a 17-0 lead heading into the locker room at halftime.

After kicking off to the Lions to begin the second half and forcing a punt, Kemp took over on their own 36-yard line. After short gains by running back Caleb Bolin and quarterback Cameron Clamon made it third down and six, running back Elijah Gardiner took the ball 60 yards for a touchdown, giving the ’Jackets a 24-0 lead early in the third quarter. Gardiner finished the night with 99 yards and a touchdown on just three carries, and caught two passes for 42 yards. Bolin added 71 yards rushing on 16 carries.

On the next Lion possession, the Kemp defense stepped up again, intercepting another pass and giving the ball to the offense at their own 31-yard line. The Kemp defense had three interceptions on the night. The offense again capitalized, going 69 yards in seven plays, capped off by a Cameron Clamon 24-yard run.

After forcing another punt by the Lions, the Kemp offense drove the ball 61 yards in four plays, scoring on a 19-yard pass from Clamon to Josiah Brewington for a 38-0 lead early in the fourth quarter. Brewington led the team in receiving, catching three passes for 64 yards and a touchdown. Clamon passed for 124 yards on the night, while also rushing for 71 yards on 13 carries.

The Lions finally got on the board on a pass play from 18 yards out, with 7:53 remaining. The ’Jackets went back to work on offense, going 51 yards in nine plays, capped off by a 14-yard run by Desmond Jones, extending the lead to 44-7. The Lions then scored the final points on a 70-yard touchdown run with three minutes remaining to make the score 44-14. The ’Jackets ran out the clock to close out a very impressive 44-14 win.

Kemp Head Football Coach Brandon Hankins was very happy with his team’s play. “I thought we played really well in all three phases, the kids were focused and were ready to play, he said.

The Yellowjackets improve to 6-2 overall on the season, and 3-2 in district play.

The Yellowjackets now shift their focus to Friday night, Oct. 28, when they will play Scurry-Rosser at home to try to secure a playoff berth.