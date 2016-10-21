Sam Rayburn Donaldson

Graveside services for Sam Rayburn Donaldson were held Oct. 21, 2016 at 2 p.m. at Grove Hill Memorial Park in Dallas with Rev. Michael Cooper officiating.

Sam was born on Jan. 9, 1933 in Wolfe City to parents Madison A. and Lillian Lourine (Ingram) Donaldson and entered into eternal rest on Oct. 17, 2016 at the age of 83.

Sam graduated from Pleasant Grove High School in 1951. He joined the Navy and became a Sea Bee during the Korean era. For many years he drove a truck for Safeway Food Stores. Sam enjoyed being outdoors; sitting on the front porch watching the squirrels and birds. He loved doing genealogy. Sam was a member of Grace Community Church. He was an loving and caring man who will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Sam was preceded in death by his parents, son David Wayne Donaldson, granddaughter Jennifer Tillett and brother Stanley Donaldson.

He is survived by his loving wife Kathryn of Eustace, daughter Linda Smith and husband James of Lubbock, daughter Tammy Tillett and husband Jimmy of Scurry, daughter Debra Monte and husband Mark of Sachse, five grandchildren, brother William David Donaldson and wife Nancy of Scurry, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, other loving family members and many more friends.

