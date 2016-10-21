Panthers cross country team wins district

Monitor Staff Reports

CANTON–The Mabank Panther boys cross country team became district champions. Led by Senior Harman Beyer’s first place showing, the Panthers finished the meet with four runners in the top 10, and seven in the top 14, to win the District 13-4A meet on Oct. 17 in Canton.

The Lady Panthers also had a regional qualifier, with sophomore Carly Usery finishing 9th, with a time of 13:59.

Beyer, a 2015 state qualifier, became the individual district champion, finishing the race in a time 17:18. Freshman Kaleb Allen placed second, just 26 seconds behind the leader. Raul Flores, another freshman, placed fourth with a time of 17:56, junior Tim Beall ran the race in 18:52 to take ninth to round out the top ten.

Not too far out of the top ten (just 30 seconds separated ninth place and 14th place) were junior Konner Kemp finishing 12th with a time of 19:02, senior Aaron Wilson 13th with a finishing time of 19:14, and 14th place Tanner Henderson, who finished with a time of 19:22.

Mabank cross country Head Coach Tracy Carter was very pleased with the way his team is running.

“I’m very proud of the growth and success of the team over the past two or three years.”

On the girls’ side, sopmore Carly Usery took ninth place, gaining a spot in the regional meet with a time of 13:59.