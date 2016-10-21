Northern leg of Kaufman SH 34 Bypass opens

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : October 21, 2016

Monitor Staff Reports

KAUFMAN–Having completed construction nearly two years to the day, the State Highway 31 Bypass road was opened Wednesday, diverting about 7,800 tractor-trailer trucks away from Kaufman’s downtown square as they travel from points south to north of the city.

Though in the planning for about 50 years, the groundbreaking on the jointly funded bypass took place Oct. 17, 2014.Two months ago the project’s southern portion was opened on Aug. 18.

City officials say the bypass will not only aid in the county’s thoroughfare plan but also relieve congestion in downtown Kaufman and allow for its revitalization.

The financing of the $14 million bypass included funding from the City of Kaufman, who had direct oversight on the project, its Economic Development Corporation and Kaufman County. The state plays a role in providing engineering services and will be making reimbursement payments over time as spot traffic census numbers increase.

The financing for the extensive project that has been imagined for more than 50 years called for creativity and collaboration from many segments. The Dallas District TxDOT engineered the project to save the city $13.8 million.

“Without partnerships like this, we wouldn’t be able to get projects like this built,” Selman said.

North Central Texas Council of Governments Director of Transportation Michael Morris said, “This project is a symbol of greater things to come and is part of a Phase II partnership.” He spoke of a sister road project to the north and the need for leaders to continue to develop institutional partnerships based on trust to pull together a system of transportation improvements throughout the region.

“The Highway 34 extension will give us access to 800 to 1,000 acres of land for new development including much-needed housing, restaurants, retail, medical facilities, and much more,” Kaufman Economic Development Corporation President Roy Ferrell said at the 2014 groundbreaking.

In December 2015, the City of Kaufman adopted its first tax increment reinvestment zone (TIRZ) which borders the new SH 34 bypass in and around the area of Walmart, according to City Manager Mike Slye, who said additional public improvements and streets will be constructed in the area.Kings Fort Parkway, which currently extends from Washington Street to the end of the Walmart parking lot, is also expected to be constructed to the SH 34 bypass in the near future as development continues in the area.

Although specific plans have not officially been announced for new development in the area, Slye says there is already a lot of commercial activity and interest in the area of the bypass.