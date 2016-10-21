Lady Panthers win in five

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : October 21, 2016

By Rollin Hadsell

Monitor Staff Writer

MABANK–The resiliency and the never-quit attitude of the Lady Panther volleyball team was on display again in their District 13-4A matchup with Brownsboro at Mabank High School gymnasium on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

The Lady Panthers and Lady Bears battled for five sets, with Mabank winning a crucial match, 25-23, 29-27, 20-25, 23-25 and 15-7.

After winning the first two sets, the Lady Panthers made it look like it was going to be a short night, but the Lady Bears battled back to win the next two, setting up a winner-take-all fifth set. The home team scored the first three points of the set, led seven to two, and cruised to a fifth set win, 15-7.

Lady Panther Head Coach Stacy Shelton was happy with the way her team fought back. “Our team is very resilient and we never give up,” she said. “We were down in the first two sets and came back to beat them in those then left them win the next two sets and battled back to take the momentum in the final sets.”

Things were not as easy in sets three and four, as both went back and forth. The fourth set was not decided until Brownsboro score the final two points to tie the match up at two sets a piece. At no time during the set were the two teams any further apart than three points. Set three was much like the entire match, with no team able to take control until late. Tied at 13-13, the Lady Bears scored seven of the next eight points to take a 20-14 lead. The teams then traded points the rest of the way leading to a 25-20 Brownsboro win.

The second set belonged to the Lady Panthers, but it wasn’t easy. The visitors went up 20-14, only to see the Lady Panthers come back to eventually tie it at 23-23. Again, the two teams went point for point until an ace gave the Lady Panthers a hard-fought 29-27 win.

Brownsboro came out in the first set to take a 14-7 lead, but the resilient Lady Panthers scored seven consecutive points to tie the score at 14-14. The two teams battled to a 20-20 tie, before Mabank again scored 3 straight points to take a seemingly commanding three-point lead 23-20. The Lady Bears, though, scored three of the next four points to again make it close. The Lady Panthers finally ended it with a block from the Lady Panther defense.

Coach Shelton was happy with the way the team played both defensively. “Defense was the key; we had great defensive play from Alexus Escalante, Lauren Thomas, Hanna Smith and Kailey Currington.” she said. She also like the way her offense came played in the fifth set. “We came around on the offensive side in the fifth set with dominating play from Kailey Currington, Dannielle Sinclair and Hailey Mashburn.”

Coach Shelton also said that more of these types of games will take place in the final two games of district. “This district has some really good teams in it and it will be a dog fight until the end of district play.” she said.

With the win, the Lady Panthers improve to 19-15 overall, and 4-4 in district play, which puts them in third place in the district with two games to play.

In their final game of the season, the Lady Panthers will be traveling to Canton to take on the Lady Eagles, Tuesday, Oct. 25.