CEDAR CREEK LAKE–Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 24 and runs through Friday, Nov. 4 for the General Election to choose a president. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Running on the Republican ticket is Donald J. Trump/Mike Pence and the Democratic ticket is Hillary Clinton/Tim Kaine. Also running are Libertarians Gary Johnson/William Weld and Green Party candidates Jill Stein/Ajamu Baraka.

United States Representative, Dist. 5 comes down to Republican Jeb Hensarling and Libertarian Ken Ashby.

No candidates from Kaufman County are on the ballot. However, there are two for Henderson County, including Kay Langford (R) and Daryl K. Graham (D) contending for Precinct 3 Constable. Also candidates for Precinct 3 Commissioner are Aleciah Joyce Sims (D) and Charles “Chuck” McHam (R).

The City of Coffee voters are choosing between John Graham and Pam Drost for Mayor.

Caney City has a bond election for $191,000 for structing and equipping a fire station.

Also on the ballot for some voters in Precincts 1 and 4 is The Henderson County Emergency Services District 11 special election proposition to confirm the creation of the Henderson County Emergency Services District 11 and the levy by the District of a tax not to exceed the rate allowed by the Section 48-e of the Texas Constitution.

School boards are also holding elections. In Brownsboro three seats are available with contenders Sean Ray, Cody Seale, Michele P. Rinehart and Steve Sanders.

Locally, Malakoff ISD Board of Trustees candidates are Peggy Dewberry, Stephen Burkhalter, Duana Busch, Michael Kent Monroe and Jerry Spiva. Voters may choose up to three of the candidates.

Crossroads ISD Board of Trustee candidates are Shelly Robertson, Darren Himes, William “Russell” Giles, Jr., Dustin Cook, Kevin Hazelip and Shane Stanfield. Voters may choose three candidates

State Board of Education, District 9 candidates are Keven M. Ellis (R), Democrat Amanda M. Rudolph and Libertarian Anastasia Wilford.

Other statewide races include Railroad Commissioner candidates Wayne Christian (R), Grady Yarbrough (D), Mark Miller (L) and Green Party candidate Martina Salinas.

There are several Justices of the Supreme Court elections. In the running for Place 3, are Debra Lehrmann (R), Mike Westergren (D), Kathie Glass (L), and Rodolfo Rivera Munoz (G). Place 5 candidates are Paul Green (R), Dori Contreras Garza (D), Tom Oxford (L) and Charles Waterbury (G). For Place 9, the candidates are Eva Guzman (R), Savannah Robinson (D), Don Fulton (L) and Jim Chisholm (G).

Court of Criminal Appeals Judge, Place 2 candidates are Mary Lou Keel (R), Lawrence “Larry” Meyers (D), Mark Ash (L) and Adam King Blackwell Reposa (G). Place 5 candidates are Scott Walker (R), Betsy Johnson (D), William Bryan Strange III (L) and Judith Sanders-Castro (G). Place 6 candidates are Michael E. Keasler (R), Robert Burns (D) and Mark W. Bennett (L).

