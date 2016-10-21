Brien Douglas Attaway

Brien Douglas Attaway, 43, a resident of Clever, MO. left this world on Oct. 14, 2016 to be with his Lord and savior. Brien was born May 23, 1973 in Garland to Michael Douglas Attaway and Sherry Lee Graham.

A graduate of Mabank High School in 1992, in 1993 he moved to Missouri where he lived out the rest of his days. Brien worked in heating and air conditioning for twenty years. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman, an outdoor enthusiast, and a gifted guitar player. Brien was absolutely fearless in the way he lived his life. He was strong in body, wise in spirit, had a heart full of love and a wonderful sense of humor. He was not afraid of hard work but above all else he cherished every opportunity to spend with his family and friends.

Brien is survived by his wife Paige of 13 years; his three children, Amber Kacey Attaway, 22, Marcus Hunter Attaway, 21 and Tanner Douglas Attaway, 17, his parents Michael and Sherry, mother-in-law Sue Presley (Maw) along with a myriad of family and good friends.

Brien is preceded in death by his loving grandmother Miriam Maxine Attaway and uncle Marcus Richard Attaway.

A graveside service will be held north of Mabank at Oak Lawn Cemetery at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, with a reception to follow.

Brien also had a fierce love of animals so in lieu of flowers or gifts the family has asked for all to make a donation to: rescueonespringfield. com/donate/.