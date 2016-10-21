Ann Austin Altom

Ann Austin Altom was born Feb. 12, 1934 in Mesquite. She passed from this life in her home in Payne Springs on Sept. 18, 2016 at the age of 82.

Ann worked as the executive secretary for the Dallas Fire Department and Fire Chief Penn for many years retiring as an honorary member of the Dallas Fire Department. She was also a secretary for the Dallas Police Department and never lost her love for and appreciation of our country’s first responders.

Ann was a lifelong sports enthusiast and never missed an opportunity to root for her Dallas Cowboys and Mavericks. If a game couldn’t be watched live, it was recorded to be watched as soon as possible. As a girl, even though she was only 5’1″, she was a force to be reckoned with on the basketball court at Mesquite High School. Also an avid golfer, she was the first golfer to shoot a hole-in-one at Tanglewood Golf Club in Seagoville.

For as much as she loved sports, she loved her family more and made every one of them feel like they were her favorite. There are many treasured items that were made by this skilled seamstress, but more than earthly things are the precious memories that she made and left with each of us.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Harold Gene Altom, daughter Melissa Carson and husband Kevin of McLendon-Chisolm, son Wes Altom and wife Karen of Huntsville, daughter-in-law Charlene Morgan of Terrell, grandchildren Garrett Carson and wife Brittney, Colton Carson, Abby Altom and fiancé Ryan Boyd, Marshall Altom and fiancée Kathryn Miles and Patricia Morgan and one great grandson, Xander Carson.

She is preceded in death by her son Gene Altom, her parents Thomas Pleas Austin and Louella Spence Austin, sisters Leda Baty, Vera Potter and Jo Rockey.

Her funeral service was conducted by Ben Stevens, minister of New River Church in Forney. Ann was interred at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Seagoville.