Yellowjackets drop close district contest

October 19, 2016

By Erik Walsh

Monitor Staff Writer

KEMP–The Kemp Yellowjackets lost another close district game, this time by just three points and at home, 31-28.

Kemp drops to 5-2 overall and 2-2 in district play, while the Madison Trojans improve to 6-1 overall and 2-1 in district.

The Yellowjackets were once again without starting quarterback Dreyson Watters, who played just the first three plays of the game before leaving the game due to an injury suffered earlier this season.

Cameron Clamon came in as a replacement, and was very serviceable in Watters’ absence. In the opening drive Clamon went 3-3 passing before Caleb Bolin got the ’Jackets on the scoreboard with an 11-yard touchdown run at the 7:40 mark. Kemp failed the conversion attempt and led 6-0.

Madison took the lead with just 1:52 remaining in the first quarter on a three-yard touchdown run. They led 7-6 after the successful extra point.

Kemp got back on top in the second quarter when Clamon ran the football in the endzone for a 4-yard touchdown at the 7:39 mark. Kemp led 13-7 after the successful PAT.

Unfortunately for the Yellowjackets, Madison struck back lighting fast with a 90-yard touchdown pass to re-take the lead,14-13.

Kemp led at halftime when Josiah Brewington ran in a three-yard touchdown to make the score 20-14 after the PAT.

Scoring was scarce in the third quarter. Madison scored the only points of the period when they nailed a field goal to trim the lead to 20-17 at the 2:25 mark.

Kemp threatened to put the game away in the fourth quarter, driving the ball all the way down to the Madison 13-yard line, but instead a Madison defender picked up a Kemp fumble and ran the ball 85-yards for a touchdown, reversing the lead and putting Madison up 24-20 with just 10:38 remaining in the game.

The Trojans extended that lead at the 7:44 mark when they scored on a 67-yard run. The extra point was good, 31-20.

Kemp scored again quickly to give themselves a fighting chance when Clamon found Elijah Gardiner on an 80-pass to cut the Trojans lead to 31-28.

Kemp got the ball back for one last chance to tie the game or take the lead, but ran out of time. Gardiner threw an interception in the final moments and Kemp lost 31-28.

Clamon was 6-16 passing for 159 yards and one touchdown. He rushed for 55 yards and one touchdown on 19 carries.

Bolin had a game-high 152 yards rushing and one touchdown for the Yellowjackets.

Gardiner led the team with one reception for 80-yards and a touchdown. Kane Johnson had four catches for 48 yards.

The Yellowjackets return to action Oct. 21 at Dallas Life Oak Cliff. Kickoff for the district contest is set for 7:30 p.m.