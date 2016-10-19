VZ County sets First Responders Day /Commissioners recognize HOPE Award recipient

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : October 19, 2016

By Britne Hammons

Monitor Staff Writer

CANTON–Van Zandt County Commissioners officially declared October Domestic Violence Abuse Awareness Month and also Nov. 12 as First Responders Day. East Texas Crisis Center representative Crystal Mayer asked that Canton Fire Captain Brian Horton be recognized as the recipient of the Center’s HOPE award. The award highlights law enforcement’s efforts to combat domestic violence. Mayer presented the award during Commissioners Court Oct. 11.

Judge Don Kirkpatrick read the proclamation designating October as a time to increase awareness about this oft-time hidden crime. Related to this, a candlelight vigil was set for the VZC courthouse Tuesday for those most affected by domestic violence. The event was sponsored by the ETCC and the VZC Criminal District Attorney’s office. Mayer said 158 candles were to be lit, each representing a victim in Texas who died in 2015 from domestic violence.

First Responders Day

Attorney Joshua Wintters informed the court a five-star dinner with entertainment was planned to honor First Responders in the county to be held at the Canton Civic Center on Nov. 12.

Block Grants

Cloy Richards of GrantWork updated the commissioners on procedures of obtaining Community Development Block Grants. Richards said state law “requires counties procure engineering and administrative services before block grants are announced.”

Richards explained the new process stating that “commissioners must submit a request for proposals. If the county does not receive a block grant, the county is not billed for service. It is a different process, but it is the same type of CDBG grant.” The commissioners approved the procurement of engineering and administrative services for VZC 2017-’18 TxCDBG fund and implementation.

Richards also advised the commissioners to have a separate checking account for grants because a state audit would be required.

Interlocal agreement

VZC Sheriff’s Office Chief Mike Bates asked the commissioners to approve a partnership to benefit deputies. “We are asking to get into an agreement with Frisco so we get a big discount on our uniforms. The agreement may extend into other areas as well. We will still continue with our basic uniform design,” Bates said. Commissioners approved Bates’ request.

County Auditor Freddy Thomas also said that he and Chief Bates had prepared a salary structure for the sheriff’s office.

“We are trying to get on the same page in FY 2017. We have structured the employees by name and titles. We are going to lower or increase salaries accordingly. The net affect that this will have on the budget is a decrease of $2,600 for the year. We are trying to match up titles and salaries.”

“What we have is people with the same title but different salaries. They make anywhere from a penny to $800 more or less than the other person. Of course, that causes conflict,” Bates said.

The commissioners approved the sheriff’s office employee salary changes.

In other business, commissioners:

• approved the 2016 tax roll for VZC for the total tax amount of $13,851,434;

• adopted an order for use of the general fund instead of the salary fund per local government code;

• approved the sheriff’s office to have regular plates on a Chevy Tahoe and Chevy 1500 pickup. “These vehicles will be used in undercover operations,” Bates said.

• approved budget amendments for FY 2016 and FY 2017.

• approved the monthly reports of county government. Commissioner Tim West said that only four of the reports had been submitted. “We only have four in, and we have 13 more to get in before the end of October.”

The next commissioners meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Oct. 25.