Toni Lynn Barrentine

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : October 19, 2016

Funeral services for Toni Lynn Barrentine, 74, of New Braunfels, were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 at the First Baptist Church in Canton, with Dr. Mike Roberson officiating under the direction of Eubank Funeral Home in Canton.

Toni passed away Thursday, Oct. 13 in San Antonio.

She was born Sept. 10, 1942 in Dallas to Walter B. Murphrey Jr. and Ina Lee Turner.

Toni grew up in Canton, where she often stopped by her Uncle’s soda shop where Paul worked.

She had a thriving personal relationship with Jesus Christ and was a devoted homemaker and helpmate to her husband and four daughters. She also gave of herself to the Lord’s work and His church, joyfully following Paul to the mission field and then supporting him in his work as a pharmacist by creating a Christian gift shop in the pharmacy. She taught the Word in VBS, Sunday School, MOPS, and alongside Paul in the couples’ class. All the while, she maintained a home for Paul and her four daughters that was equally inviting, never neglecting to attend a game, provide biscuits and gravy for Sunday morning breakfast, initiate a heart to heart conversation, and just pour truth into their lives whether they wanted to hear it or not!

The love between Paul and Toni has left a legacy that will continue on throughout future generations, and she will be deeply missed.

She is survived by her husband Paul Barrentine daughters Teri and Ross Flynn, Jill and Ron Hammer, Julie and Ruel Lindenau and Kristen and Don Jacobs, six grandchildren Ashton Flynn, Juston Flynn, Audrey Lindenau, Merrill Rose Lindenau, Karoline Jacobs and Matthew Paul Jacobs and sister, Donna and Kenneth McPhail.

Toni is preceded in death by her parents Walter Jr. and Ina Lee Murphrey and Granddaughter Haley Paige Hammer.

Interment followed at Haven of Memories in Canton.