Shirley Jean Burch

Shirley Jean Burch, 88, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 8 2016.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, at St. Jude Catholic Church, 172 Luther Lane, Gun Barrel City. The Rosary will precede the Mass at 9:40 a.m.

Interment will follow at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, 2016 at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Pkwy., Dallas.

Shirley was born June 30, 1928 in Detroit, Mich. one of four children of Margaret and Ernest Lacey.

After graduation from St. Cecilia’s High School in Detroit, she worked for General Motors in the public relations department. She married the love of her life, David Burch, on May 30, 1950 at Gesu Catholic Church on the campus of the University of Detroit.

They settled in Detroit near family and friends, and started their family with twin boys, a third son, and a daughter. David and Shirley moved their family to Dallas in 1960, where their fifth child, a girl was born. Shirley was a wonderful wife and homemaker. She and David celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary in 2016.

In 1974, Shirley and David treated their family to a weekend lake house that they built in Enchanted Oaks on Cedar Creek Lake. Every weekend and holiday was spent at their beloved lake house until deciding to move there permanently the summer of 1976. She loved gardening, boating and swimming.

They became active in the Coast Guard Auxiliary. Shirley served many hours, day and night, as a crew member for safety patrols, on search and rescue missions, and as radio watch coordinating water operations over the marine radio. She enjoyed being an instructor, teaching water safety to elementary school children and boaters. She truly enjoyed being a member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary and working with the many dedicated volunteers and dear friends throughout her 30 years of service.

Shirley had a giving and caring heart. She was very active in her community, church, and the children’s schools. She spent a lifetime teaching by example the importance of giving of your time and talent to help others. She was a past president of the Ladies Club of Enchanted Oaks and served on many of the various committees.

She was among the founding families of St. Jude Catholic Church and was a member of the Ladies Guild. She gave her time and skills to the local Animal Shelter and the Spay Neuter Clinic. She loved volunteering in the elementary school nurse’s office and local hospitals. When her youngest child was in high school Shirley went to college and earned her nursing degree. She worked as an LVN for many years.

Shirley loved to travel with David, to meet people from all over the world, to learn their customs, explore their cities and try new food. From camping trips across America with the five children, to the fabulous cruises for just the two of them; she was always ready for an adventure.

Shirley loved her home and family.

Shirley is survived by her beloved husband, David, sons Michael (Frances), Patrick (Joan), and Daniel (Josie). daughters Colleen Reynolds, and Kelly Curtis (Mike), her brothers Gerry Lacey and Jim Lacey (Barbara), her sister Sharyn Sullivan, her 16 grandchildren, Stefani Nielsen (Darin), Michael Burch, Jaimi Cook, Sydni Burch, Lacey Brady (Buck), Matthew Burch (Lizzy), Candice Gainer (Shane), Eric Burch (Amy), Damon Burch (Marielle), Zachary Burch, Warren Burch, Cynthia Burch, Jennifer Vaughn (Aaron), Kimberly Morgan (Jason), Emily Curtis, Kathryn Curtis, her 20 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Shirley is united in heaven with her sweet little great-grandchild Declan Burch.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers please, please make donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.