Maryetta Harvey

Graveside services for Mary Etta Harvey were held Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016 at Eubank Cedar Creek Memorial Park in Mabank with Jerry Harvey officiating.

Mary was born on April 10, 1934 in Frankston to parents Henry Williams and Eunice McCafferty and entered into eternal rest on Oct. 16, 2016 at the age of 82.

Mary was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother and cosmetologist. She loved reading, gardening and canning. Mary was a very loving and caring lady who will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, husband James Harvey and siblings; John Williams, Vernon Williams, Vera Pearl Harley, Velma Lee McCoy, H.D. Williams, Casey Williams and Blanche McCoy. Mary’s surviving siblings; sister Mollie Guthrie of Dallas, brother Pat Williams and wife Barbara of Tyler,

She is survived by her son David Harvey of Plano, son Gary Hardin of Athens, son Ronald Harvey and wife Janet of Denton, son Richard Harvey of Mississippi, grandchildren Travis, Richard, Destiny, Josh, Jason and wife Brandy, Jennifer, James and John, great-grandchildren Emma, James and Skyler, other loving family members and many more friends.

A personal tribute may be made online at www.eubankcedarcreek.com.