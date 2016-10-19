Lena Mae Graham

Graveside services for Lena Mae Graham were held Monday, Oct. 17, 2016 at Cottonwood Cemetery in Eustace with Rev. Eric Graham officiating.

Lena was born on May 26, 1919 in Eustace to parents Joseph Edward and Ella Lou (Partin) Slider and entered into eternal rest on Oct. 13, 2016 at the age of 97.

Lena was known as “Granny” by most of the children in the community and church. She loved arts and crafts; working with beads.

Lena would make wooden Christmas tree cutouts and decorate them with beads. She enjoyed quilting. Lena was known for her cooking; peas and cornbread and especially her dressing at Thanksgiving and Christmas. She was a member of Eustace Methodist Church of Christ. Lena was a very loving and caring lady who will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Lena was preceded in death by her parents, husband Derwin Graham, son Scott Graham and brother Joe Slider.

She is survived by her daughter Phyllis Graham of Eustace, grandchildren Kari Johnson and husband Jerry of Allen, Matt Rogers and wife Jennifer of McKinney, Stephanie Graham of Mesquite, Shaun Graham and wife Anna of Mesquite and Joseph Graham and wife Tabitha of Mesquite, great-grandchildren Rhett and Riley Rogers, Abigail, Joseph Scott II and William Graham, Evan Danvers and Charlie Graham, other loving family members and many more friends.

