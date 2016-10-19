Eustace dominates cross country meet/Both Kemp teams advance

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : October 19, 2016

By Rollin Hadsell

Monitor Staff Writer

EUSTACE–The Eustace cross country teams continued its tradition of winning. Both the Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs won district titles at the District 12-3A meet in Eustace, Oct. 17.

While both teams were dominant, the Lady Bulldogs ran away with the district title by taking the top six spots, as well as eighth place in the meet. They scored 15 points in the meet (in cross country, lower scores are better), beating second place Kemp by 43 points. Quitman took third place to also advance to the regional meet.

Lady Bulldog senior Chanda Westbrook placed first in the meet with a time of 12:34.812. Senior Shelby White took second place, 40 seconds behind Westbrook. Two more seniors from Eustace took the next two spots, with Cara Henson taking third, and Skye Burns placing fourth.

In a sign that the team will be in good hands after these four graduate, freshmen runners Sabrina Davis and Macy Penix took fifth and sixth, respectively, with sophomore Reece Thorne finishing eighth.

The Kemp Lady Jackets will also advance to regionals, finishing second in the district. The Lady Jackets were paced by Kenzee King, who finished 12th overall, along with Evelyn Mireles (16th), Gracie Garner (18th), and Lilia Fonseca (20th). Rounding out the Lady Jackets’ great day was Emily January, who finished 21st, Cristal Fonseca 22nd, and Whitney Cokewell 24th.

The Bulldogs were almost as dominant as the ladies team, finishing with 21 points on the day, beating second place Edgewood by 59 points. The Kemp boys team will also advance to the regional meet, finishing in third place overall, scoring 74 points on the day.

Eustace’s Ericsen Gudjohnsen finished second with a time of 17:56.804, behind district winner Cody DeLaRosa of Edgewood. The Bulldogs took the next two spots as well, with Michael Wong placing third and Micah Zimmerer finishing fourth. The team also finished with Nicholas Westbrook taking ninth, Andrew Page 10th, and Dalton Page 11th.

Kemp also had a good day, with Luis Garcia placing seventh, Alex Wilson 17th, Hector Hernandez 18th, Ismael Morales 21st, Luis Soto 24th, Alan Lujan 30th, and Garrett Clark 37th.

The Class 3A Region II meet will be held Saturday, October 29, at Lynn Creek Park in Grand Prairie.