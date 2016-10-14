The Movement counts down to Oct. 23-27/Locals to share life-changing testimonies of God’s power

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : October 14, 2016

By Pearl Cantrell

Monitor Staff Writer

MABANK–Community members are looking forward to the weeklong revival now in its fourth year. The Movement planners Larry Reneau and Hugh Roberts tell how everywhere they go, people come up to them and either request a banner be put up in their yard or press a check or cash into their hands to help fund the life-changing presentations. “The favor in this community toward The Movement has been more than outstanding,” Roberts said.

This year, The Movement will host the nationally acclaimed Outcast BMX, featuring some of the top pro and amateur BMX riders in the country. Their back flips, superman seat grabs, and other jaw dropping stunts demand focused attention – and their testimonies about Christ keep it.

Outcast BMX shows are mind blowing events. “We had a great show at Brentwood Academy in Nashville. Rian Berger, the Director of Spiritual Life, exclaimed “On a scale from 1-10 they were a 17!! Their show was FANTASTIC and their presentation of the Gospel was even better! I couldn’t have been more pleased!”

In addition, pro skateboarder and pastor, Tim Byrne, will perform his amazing skills while proclaiming the good news youth will find meets their needs for a savior, Reneau said. “His message is so timely and he has the skills to gain him a hearing.”

These will fit the bill for youth night on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Starting at 5:30 p.m. pizza and beverages will be served to all youth attending (and their family members). “You won’t want to miss this, believe me,” Reneau said. “We’ve had some amazing performers in the past, but this will beat all. And with Gun Barrel City recently opening their skate park, we expect a lot of turnout for this very powerful night.”

“Every night will be powerful,” Roberts interjects. Local people will have moving testimonies of deliverance from human trafficking, addictions, pornography, offenses of child abuse and loss of loved ones to cancer. “We have a great God and we need to hear these stories of his deliverance from sin, sickness, bitterness and addiction,” Roberts said. “It’s what The Movement is all about.”

On Tuesday night Reneau will bring his message of breaking the chains through accepting and offering forgiveness.

Mabank’s First Baptist Church Pastor Larry Strandberg will kick off the event Sunday night with a message of hope, defining and practicing a saving faith and sharing that faith with others.

Those able to support the upcoming revival in prayer are invited to meet with the prayer team every Wednesday at noon at the new Mabank Pavilion Stage, Reneau invited.

All the messages will reflect on some aspect of the theme verse — John 10:10: “The thief comes to steal, kill and destroy; I am come that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly.”

Last year, the event counted 8,000 attending over the week. This year, the planners are expecting up to 2,400 each night. The Movement runs from Oct. 23-27. Starting at 5:30 p.m. a free meal will be available, as well as bounce houses for the youngest ones. The formal program begins at 6 p.m. with special musical performers, testimonies, skits and the message, ending at 8 p.m.

“The Movement reveals the very real damage done by sin which God warns against and the deliverance He offers in His Son, the man-God Jesus Christ,” Roberts said.

Tim Byrne, pro skateboarder and pastor, will present on Wednesday along with nationally-acclaimed Outcast BMX stunt riders.