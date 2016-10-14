Mabank rallies to beat Wills Point /Win gets Lady Panthers closer to playoff berth

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : October 14, 2016

By Rollin Hadsell

Monitor Sports Writer

MABANK–The Lady Panthers volleyball team came back from a two games to one deficit to defeat the Wills Point Lady Tigers in five sets Oct. 11 in Mabank.

After winning game one, the Lady Panthers dropped the next two before winning game four, setting up a deciding fifth game. Mabank won by the scores of 25-20, 18-25, 24-26, 25-21, and 15-9. Lady Panther Head Coach Stacy Shelton was happy with the way the team stepped up in the final two sets. “I feel we had a total team effort last night, and we adjusted well in the last two sets to come out on top.”

In game five, the Lady Panthers raced out to a 5-1 lead before the Lady Tigers came back to tie it at 7-7. The two teams exchanged the next four points, keeping the game tied at 9-9. The Lady Panthers then went on a 6-0 run to win the final game, as well as the match, three games to two.

The two teams traded points during a very close game four before the Lady Panthers pulled away to win it. The game was tied at 17-17 when the Lady Panthers called a time out. The time out seemed to help, as they scored eight of the final 12 points to win it.

Games two and three belonged to the visiting Lady Tigers, as they edged the Lady Panthers in game three, and took control of game two early to win that one going away. The Lady Panthers also came back in game one, going down 9-3 before winning 25-20.

The win kept the team in the playoff hunt, putting them in third place behind district leader Rains and Van. “We are very hopeful in making the playoffs, but it is still too early and we still have 4 matches left to play, and our district is a very competitive one” said Coach Shelton. “With that many matches yet to play, I don’t want to count our chickens before they are hatched.”

Shelton said Wills Point was much improved since last time they played. “We handled them fairly easy in the first round but they came to play last night,” she said. “They were a much improved hitting and defensive team than before.”

Shelton said several Mabank players were key in their success. “Our big hitter Kailey Currington started out struggling but found her groove,” she said. “Defensively we played well with our Libero, Alexus Escalante leading our team and Currington and Lauren Thomas playing well. Haley Mashburn and Taylor Forester did well blocking for us.”

The Lady Panther record now stands at 18-13 overall, and 3-3 in district play. Their next game is at home, Tuesday, Oct. 18, against Brownsboro.