Crime Victims confab unites help agencies

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : October 14, 2016

Monitor Staff Reports

ATHENS–The Henderson County District Attorney’s Office hosted another Crime Victim Conference with about 125 professionals in law enforcement, community advocacy programs and attorneys attending. Trinity Valley Community College partnered in the effort providing the venue and continuing education credits for those in attendance.

Former newscaster Gloria Campos set the tone for the two-day educational series Oct. 10-11 with heartbreaking stories from her Wednesday’s Child programs, featuring children in foster care.

Presenters included attorneys from Tarrant County going over a death case at a daycare facility, psychologists Dr. Vincent Ramos and licensed psychologist Sarah Quinn speaking on forensic mental health services, medical examiners, and a pediatrician on child abuse.

Subject areas also covered advanced safety planning, personal defense for non-law enforcement and behind closed doors at the medical examiner’s lab.

The conference ended with a retelling of the origins of Kari’s law, a national communication rule yet to be enacted to ensure that 9-1-1 calls, especially from hotel rooms, are routed and dispatched, without the need to dial a prefix first to get an outside line.

Hank Hunt, the initiator behind this move spreading from state to state, wound up the conference with his story.

On Dec. 1, 2013, he received a call that no father ever wants to get. Kari, one of his beloved children had succumbed that afternoon to the senseless actions of her estranged husband. In a fit of rage, this malefactor stole from Hunt, his daughter and his pride and joy.

His granddaughter, 9 at the time, called 9-1-1. But it didn’t work. Not the first or the fourth attempt did the number go through. When Hunt learned of this, it was difficult to understand. But as he quickly came to find out, not only was it true, it was in fact the case more often than not at hotels across the country.

With the help of new found friends in public safety, and the telecommunications industry, he brought his story to an FCC commissioner and to a legislator in Suffolk County, Long Island, where he captured the hearts and minds of this summer community filled with hotels. Just a few short months later, Kari’s Law became a reality.

He was also presented with NG911 Institute’s Heart of 911 Advocacy Award for 2015. It was quickly followed by updated legislation in Illinois, his home state of Texas began a yearlong series of meetings to deal with the issue with Gov. Greg Abbott signing into law HB911 as his first legislative act. Other states such as Maryland and Pennsylvania followed suit.

By the time Tennessee brought the issue to a vote, the Change.Org petition he started some 30 months earlier had well over 550,000 signatures, all pledging their support for this simple legislative action.

Hunt has testified in front of Congressional subcommittees, spoken to groups of hundreds at public safety and telecommunications conferences.

On May 23, 2016 the U.S. House passed Kari’s Law. It’s sponsor was Texas First Congressional Dist. (R) Rep. Louis Gohmert Jr. However, PredictGov.org gives the legislation a 4 percent chance of being enacted into law.

Organizers of the two-day Crime Victims Conference of East Texas are Henderson County employees with the County Attorney’s Office Diane Russ and Angie Ewaskiw, District Clerk Betty Herriage, DA’s assistant Deanna Browning, Brittany Creech, Lauren Smith, Paula Ludtke and Tiffany McDonald.