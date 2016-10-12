Yellowjackets lose heartbreaker 39-32

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : October 12, 2016

Monitor Staff Reports

GRANDVIEW–The Kemp Yellowjackets perfect season came to a halt Friday at the hands of the Grandview Zebras, 39-32.

Kemp scored first on a Dylan McDonald 31-yard field goal before Grandview took a 6-3 lead.

Elijah Gardiner recovered a Kemp offensive fumble on the 1-yard line for the go-ahead touchdown score. Kemp led 10-6 after the PAT.

Grandview scored the next two touchdowns on running plays to take a 18-10 lead. Two-point conversion attempts on both touchdowns were not successful.

The Yellowjackets brought the game within one point with another touchdown when Camerson Clamon threw a 14-yard pass to Gardiner to make the game 18-17 after the extra point.

Grandview responded with another rushing touchdown to extend their lead to 25-17 (PAT good), then Kemp struck right back when Caleb Bolin caught a 14-yard pass from Clamon to make the score 25-24 Granview (PAT good).

The Zebras answered back with another touchdown to push the score to 32-24 (PAT good).

The Yellowjackets tied the game in dramatic fashion when Kane Johnson picked up a fumble and ran 75 yards all the way into the endzone to push the game to a 32-32 deadlock (after a two-point conversion) late in the fourth quarter.

Sadly, for Kemp, Grandview has one more touchdown left in them and scored on a 31-yard pass play to win the game 39-32.

The Yellowjackets were able to stick with the Zebras all game despite Grandview offense performing exceptional. Kemp rushed for 205 yards and passed for just 65 and was without Dreyson Watters for most of the game. Grandview had a total of 501 yards of total offense, rushing for 340.

Watters played for two quarters and rushed for 74 yards on 10 carries. Bolin led the team with 97 rushing yards and Clamon was 5-of-14 passing for 65 yards. He rushed for 33 more. Gardiner caught three passes for 36 yards while Bolin and Johnson caught one each.

Grandview has 29 first downs to Kemp’s 14, and 501 yards of total offense to Kemp’s 270. Despite this, the Yellowjackets nearly pulled out the victory despite being down their starting quarterback for most the game.

A key stat that kept Kemp in the game and gave them a chance to win was the four fumbles (resulting in four turnovers for Grandview). Kemp hurt themselves a bit with penalties, losing 165 yards to Grandviews 40.

Other statistical leaders in the rushing category for Kemp were: Clamon eight runs for 33 yards, Johnson one for two yards.

Next up for Kemp in the district schedule is Madison. The Yellowjackets host the 6-1Trojans, who came off their first loss of the season last week, a 55-28 defeat by the hands of Sunnyvale.