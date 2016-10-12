Naomi Elizabeth Edwards

Graveside services for Naomi Edwards were held Monday, Oct. 11, 2016 at Shiloh Cemetery in Kemp.

Naomi was born Nov. 22, 1929 in Ola, Texas to T. W. and Mary (Harrison) Bishop and entered into eternal rest on Oct. 5, 2016 at the age of 86.

Naomi was number 11 out of 12 children. Her whole life was her family, her children and raising her grandchildren. Naomi was a loving caring lady who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Naomi is preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, seven brothers, husband, grandchild Leah Jo Eitel and grandson-in-law Robert Wallace.

She is survived by daughters Linda Eitel and Guy of Flint, Lorie Ross and James of Kemp, sons Mark Edwards and Karen of Irving, James Edwards and Gail of Saginaw, eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, sister Mary Glover of Conroe, numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many more friends.

