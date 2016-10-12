Mabank XC sprints to the finish line /

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : October 12, 2016

Monitor Staff Reports

FAIRFIELD–It was a great day for the Mabank Cross Country team at the Fairfield Golden Eagle Run on Oct. 8, as the varsity, junior varsity and junior high girl’s teams all brought home team championships.

The Mabank squads did very well in their last meet before the District race next week in Canton. In varsity, 124 runners competed and Mabank senior Harman Beyer won the individual championship with a first place finish. Kaleb Allen finished fourth, Tanner Henderson 10th, followed by Raul Flores. Aaron Wilson (16th), Tim Beall (18th), and Konner Kemp (20th) has strong performances and just missed out on medals.

The JV boy champions were led by Reid Wise with a first place individual finish, followed by Angel Martinez in fifth, Jadin Smith in 10th, Josh Davidson in 15th and Brendon Dennie in 17th.

The varsity girls got eighth place out of 12 teams and were led by Carly Usery in 20th place.

The Mabank junior high girls competed in a field of 14 teams and 156 runners. They were led by Shaylin Minshew and Lilliana Forest who finished second and third respectively. Carly Sapp (12th), Brooke Ford (15th) Corey Greathouse (23rd), Olivia Hale 24th), and Lauren Carter 26th) all ran well.

The junior high boys team had a good showing with a fifth place finish. Matt Mueller led the Panthers in fourth place overall, followed by Emedio Campa in seventh.