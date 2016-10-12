Linda Carol Robinson

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : October 12, 2016

Linda Carol Robinson passed away Oct. 7, 2016 at the age of 71. Linda was born on Nov. 5, 1944 to Alvis D. Hunter and Mary F. Butcher in Waxahachie.

Linda enjoyed spending time with her family by going to the movies, shopping and going out to eat. She also loved being able to help take care of her family.

Preceding her in death are her husband Horace Robinson, mother Mary F. Butcher, father Alvis D. Hunter and sister Virginia Ann Baker.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son David Hunter and his wife Tiffany Recio, step-children Portia and her husband Gary, Corina and MaryAnn, grandchildren Josh, Brayden, Kenzlee, KaeLynn, Kassidy, Angel, Brandi, Chelsea, Jason, Marilyn and 17 great-grandchildren.

There will be a memorial service at Aley United Methodist Church in Seven Points at noon Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016. Leave condolences for the family at www.andersonclaytonterrell.com.