Joyce Bracey

Anna Joyce Bracey was born on Aug. 7, 1939 in Richland Springs, to parents Clarence and Lolette (Howell) Bloomer and entered into eternal rest on Oct. 7, 2016 at the age of 77.

Anna was known as “Joyce” to her family and friends. She graduated from Richland High School. Joyce worked as a Retail Manager for Dollar General, retiring after 30 plus years.

She had a big heart and was a very kind. Joyce loved being outdoors, hunting and fishing. She also enjoyed playing bingo and bowling. Joyce was a member of the League Bowling Club. She loved to travel all over. Joyce was Baptist by faith. She was a very loving and caring lady who will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents and husband Carl Bracey.

She is survived by her son Robby Bracey of Gun Barrel City, daughter Brenda McGowan of Dallas, daughter Melissa Hardwick of Gun Barrel City, ten grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, sister Martha Morguloff of Dallas, brother Emory Howell and wife Audrey of Tyler, other loving family members and many more friends.

