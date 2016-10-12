Johnny Jenkins

Johnny Jenkins passed away Sept. 13, 2016 at his home in Dallas.

Preceded in death father J.A. Jenkins, mother Mildred Dowdle, brother Billy Burns, brother Glen Jenkins, and grandson Aaron Jenkins.

He is survived by his sister Barbara Hall of Rowlett, daughters Shellie Willeford of Mabank, Shannon Creagh of Mabank, Christie Kirchenbauer and husband Troy of Mabank, grandchildren Callie Willeford, Kaylee Creagh, Casey Creagh and Wesley Kirchenbauer and several nieces and nephews as well as numerous life long friends.

Johnny’s celebration of life will be Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 at the Mabank Pavillion from 2-6 p.m. There will be chairs and tables, but we encourage you to bring your lawn chairs just in case.

Johnny graduated from Mabank in 1963 with a colorful background of activities. He lettered three years in varsity football, lettered in track, most athletic his junior year, and several other accomplishments in his high school days.

Johnny was a very admired and respected businessman that started his heating and air-conditioning career with Cody Air in Dallas. He then branched off and started his own company in 1972 and retired in 2013.

All who knew Johnny knew a friend. He was never short to task and always honored and stood by his word. If you were his friend you in turn had a good friend. He was a wonderful daddy to his girls and great papaw to his five grandchildren.

Johnny’s one true love of his life was bass fishing. He is a lifetime member of the Lake Tawakoni Bass Club where even though fighting cancer for the fourth year he finished in the top ten of over 70 teams. He was the Best of the Best for many years, and had a colorful wall of trophies and plaques to back up his greatness.

Johnny was not shy to the dance floor either. In his spare time he enjoyed dancing and fellowship with many friends that he held very dear to his heart.