Jim Good

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : October 12, 2016

Jim Good passed away on Oct. 7, 2016 at the age of 80. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016 at 11a.m. at First Baptist Church of Gun Barrel City. A personal tribute may be made online at www.eubankcedarcreek.com.

