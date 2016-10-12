Jack D. Woodrum

Jack D. Woodrum was born to William F. and Lois H. Woodrum April 15, 1925 and the IX Ranch at Dundee, Archer County.

Siblings are R. Luke Woodrum, Frances Woodrum Hagler (both deceased) and Julia A. Woodrum of Dallas.

As the 1929 depression forced the closing of the only school in Dundee, the family decided to relocate in Wichita Falls. Following graduation in 1941 from Wichita High School, awaiting age 18, Jack attended Hardin Junior College for two years in order to be inducted in the U.S. Air Force as an Aviation Cadet. He graduated as a Pilot Flight Instructor in 1944 from Selma, Ala. AAB and Randolph Field, San Antonio.

Jack established a pilot training school at Merrill Field in Alaska in 1946, in addition to flying “bush” and freight from Seattle. He was recalled to service in the Korean conflict to transition pilots as an instructor for duty in Korea, while assigned to Perrin AFB, Sherman.

Jack married Bennie England in 1952 who passed away in 2006. They adopted two children, a son C. Luke Woodrum from Germany (deceased in 1994) and a daughter Cindy Cotter of Gun Barrel City. Cindy had two children Chad Anthony Easterling who died at two years of age and Manny M. Brock of Mabank, who has two sons, Stephen M. Brock and Joshua M. Brock.

Jack and Bennie moved to the Cedar Creek Lake area in 1986 with their grandson Manny and built their home in Enchanted Isles to raise their second family.

Jack’s primary occupation was real estate and development. He was an active member of the Cedar Hill Church of Christ and attended Beacon Church of Christ.

Interment is at Little Bethel Cemetery, Duncanville. Direct any remembrance to your favorite charity or to the Cherokee Home for Children, P.O. Box 295, Cherokee, Texas 76832.