Panthers football team have a lot to be proud of, despite losses/Future is bright with sub varsity Green Team holding perfect 6-0 record

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : October 7, 2016

By Erik Walsh

Monitor Staff Writer

MABANK–Just about everyone would agree that the results on the football field from this year’s Mabank Panthers varsity squad have been disappointing. The players and coaches have put in the long hours of blood, sweat and tears to better themselves and build the type of strong character that leads to successful athletes and future leaders – but the wins just haven’t come.

The Panthers sit at 0-6 and host division favorite Van at Panther Stadium Oct. 7. While the results on the field have fallen well below the expectation of the community, players and coaching staff, Head Coach Mikey Thompson insists that his group of athletes have much to be proud of and the program has a bright future.

“These guys work their butts off every day,” Thompson said at the recent “Meet the Panthers community event. “They put in hours each morning starting at 7 a.m. watching film to improve, then after the school day they come to practice, all the while maintaining their grades and holding a job.”

In short, Thompson said that the Mabank Panthers football players have a lot to be proud of.

While the varsity squad is struggling with wins, the sub varsity Green Team is currently undefeated this year with a perfect 6-0 record after defeating Brownsboro 40-14 last week.

Thompson said that the positive results show the football program is taking root and show a bright future for the Panthers.

“I think it shows that the coaching staff are doing a good job with the boys,” he said. “Our program is really starting to take root, and the kids are buying into what we do. The most important component to a successful football program is that everyone involved in the program is in it for each other. Our kids believe in the coaches and the coaches believe in the kids. We saw the same situation with our sub-varsity last season, they finished 8-2. This season we started out 6-0. The kids are learning how to win! Our participation numbers in the program have grown tremendously over the last 2 seasons. We are heading in the right direction!”