Charlene Walker

A graveside service will be held for Ethel Charlene Walker, at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, at Payne Springs Cemetery.

Charlene was born Jan. 30, 1926 in Tribune, Kan. to parents Jess and Ruth (Gilstrap) Sawyer and entered into eternal rest on Sept. 28, 2016 at the age of 90.

Charlene at one time owned a dry goods store in Eustace. Charlene was a member of Eastern Star in Eustace. She retired in 1993 from Wal-Mart as a personnel manager. Charlene had played Bridge to raise money for abused animals and the homeless. She was a member of The United Methodist Church in Payne Springs where she formed United Methodist Woman’s Group, started a choir and a library in the church, was Sunday School Superintendant, and orchestrated an after school program.

Charlene was a loving caring woman that will be missed tremendously by all who knew her.

Charlene was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Jack Walker, three brothers, one sister, and grandson Jay Pearson.

She is survived by daughter Sandra DeVore and Marvin of Fulshear, granddaughters Debra Maines of Orchard, Diana Rivette and Jimmy of Simonton, Delana Jones and Wade of Fulshear, great-grandchildren Lauren Wisian, Evan Wisian and Emily, Emma Pearson and Anthony Garza, Reese Jones, Wyatt Jones, Lanea Autry, Tyler Rivette, Austin Rivette, great-great-grandchild Madelyn Grace Garza, other relatives and many more friends.

