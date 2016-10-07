A.R. “Buddy” Jordan

Funeral services were held for A. R. “Buddy” Jordan on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016 at Eubank Cedar Creek Memorial Chapel with interment at Eubank Cedar Creek Memorial Park.

Alfred Ray Jordan was born May 20, 1928 in the Barry Community to parents Turner Eli and Virgie Ann (Claibourne) Jordan and entered into eternal rest on Oct.3, 2016 at the age of 88.

“Buddy” as he was called by all who knew him, liked fishing and puttering around his shop and yard. He had a love for horses and horse racing and at one time owned a racehorse.

Buddy had married the love of his life, Mary Lou Moody in June of 1947. She preceded him in death in 2012. He was a loving caring man who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Buddy was preceded in death by his parents and wife, brothers T.E. and Charlie Jordan, sisters Eura Faye Britton and Mary Ellen Whitman.

He is survived by daughters Virginia Greer and Robert of Abilene, Sandra Nelson and Jim of Canton, Toni Vermeule and Jim of Mabank, seven grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, brother Loyd “Dinkie” Jordan of San Antonio, numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many more friends.

