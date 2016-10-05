Teague tops Eustace in district match up

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : October 5, 2016

Monitor Staff ReportsTEAGUE–The Eustace Bulldogs dropped to 0-2 in District 9-3A play with a 39-21 loss to the Teague Lions Friday in Teague.Coach Heath Ragle’s team is 3-2 overall.They travel to No. 4-ranked Malakoff Friday for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.The Bulldogs were playing without the services of quarterback Alejandro Sanchez, who was still recovering from an injury last week.Ragle said the Bulldogs gave up an opening kickoff return for a touchdown.He said Eustace gave up a fumble for a score late in the game, and a fumble in the first half on the Teague 20 that ended a drive.Teague built a 13-0 lead in the second quarter before Eustace scored it first points.It was Teague who held a 13-7 halftime lead.Teague went up 20-7 before extending the lead to 26-7.Eustace scored in the fourth to make it a 12-point game before Teague answered with two scores before Eustace capped the scoring.