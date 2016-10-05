Oct
05
Teague tops Eustace in district match up
Monitor Staff Reports
TEAGUE–The Eustace Bulldogs dropped to 0-2 in District 9-3A play with a 39-21 loss to the Teague Lions Friday in Teague.
Coach Heath Ragle’s team is 3-2 overall.
They travel to No. 4-ranked Malakoff Friday for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
The Bulldogs were playing without the services of quarterback Alejandro Sanchez, who was still recovering from an injury last week.
Ragle said the Bulldogs gave up an opening kickoff return for a touchdown.
He said Eustace gave up a fumble for a score late in the game, and a fumble in the first half on the Teague 20 that ended a drive.
Teague built a 13-0 lead in the second quarter before Eustace scored it first points.
It was Teague who held a 13-7 halftime lead.
Teague went up 20-7 before extending the lead to 26-7.
Eustace scored in the fourth to make it a 12-point game before Teague answered with two scores before Eustace capped the scoring.