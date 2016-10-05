Panthers lose a close district game

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : October 5, 2016

Monitor Staff Reports

BROWNSBORO–The Brownsboro Bears picked up their first win of the season Sept. 31 by defeating the Mabank Panthers 35-14 at Bear Stadium in Brownsboro.

The loss drops Mabank to 0-6 on the season and will attempt to retool during the bye week to pick up a district win.

Brownsboro put points on the scoreboard first after a solid defensive stand gave them the ball on their own 38-yard line. After two runs and a 13-yard pass to Kenneth Woods, the Bears found the end zone. The extra point was good and Brownsboro led 7-0 at the 3:32 mark of the first quarter.

The Panthers responded with a drive deep into Brownsboro’s side of the field, but turned the ball over on a fumble on the 29-yard line.

Eight offensive plays later, the Bears scored their second touchdown of the night on a five-yard run. After the successful PAT, Brownsboro led 14-0.

The Panthers next scoring attempt fell short, as a 45-yard field goal didn’t find the mark. Brownsboro answered back with another running touchdown with just 34 second to play in the half to bring the score to 21-0.

Mabank finally got on the scoreboard to start the third quarter. On a drive that began on their own 39-yard line, Mabank marched down the field, capped off with a 11-yard run by Jacob Collinsworth to pull the score to 21-7.

The Bears held the 14-point margin entering the fourth quarter and added to it with a four-yard run at the 10:42 mark. The score was 28-14.

The Panthers answered with their own touchdown, this time a 49-yard pass from quarterback Clay Conway to Alee Helm with just nine minutes remaining in the game.

The Bears wouldn’t let Mabank get any closer, as they found the end zone again on a 12-yard touchdown pass to make the score 35-14.

Conway finished the game 6-of-11 passing for 87 yards and one touchdown. He rushed for 48 yards on six carries.

Mabank was led in rushing by Collinsworth. He rushed for 112 yards on 24 attempts and one touchdown. Ty Mathis rushed for 68 yards on 10 carries. The Panthers had 261 rushing yards for the game.

Brownsboro will play at Van next week.