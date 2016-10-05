Mike Athey

Michael Warren Athey was born March 16, 1950 in Dallas County and passed away at the age of 66 on September 29, 2016 in Tyler.

Mike had been a resident of Canton for 19 years. He retired from the U.S. Air Force after 20 years of service. He also retired from L3 Comm in Greenville on April 1, 2016.

He worked in computers as a software engineer, and had a passion for classic muscle cars, fishing and any animal with fur.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Caroline Athey of Canton; daughter, Cecilia Athey of Canton; sister, Linda Engle of Mabank; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.