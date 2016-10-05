Leonor Leona Delcastillo

Funeral services for Leonor Leona Delcastillo were held Oct. 3, 2016 at Calvary Hill Funeral Home in Dallas with Father Dan Daugherty officiating. Interment followed the service at Calvary Hill Cemetery in Dallas.

Leonor was born on Oct. 28, 1914 in Ennis, to parents Jose and Elena (Villafurete) Davila and entered into eternal rest on Sept. 25, 2016 at the age of 101.

Leonor was known as “Leona” to all her family and friends. Leona enjoyed doing needle point and embroidery. She loved being outdoors, gardening. Leona was a devoted member of St. Jude Catholic Church. Leona was a kind and loving lady who will be missed tremendously by those who knew and loved her.

Leona was preceded in death by her parents, husband Rick Delcastillo, grandson Mark Conner, sisters; Elvira Mendias and Virginia Lopez, brothers; Charles Davila and Gilbert Davila.

She is survived by her daughter Sylvia Conner of Covington, son Norbert Mendoza of California, son Paul Mendoza of New Mexico, seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, 12 great-great grandchildren, brother Raymond Davila of Brenham, other loving family members and many more friends.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make donations to your local hospice or American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org/donate.

