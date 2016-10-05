Justine Ray Shelton

Justine Ray Shelton peacefully passed away at 78 years old on Sept. 15, 2016 surrounded by his loving family in Mabank.

He was known by his friends as Ray. He was born July 26, 1938 in Corsicana to the late Ruby Riley Hagan Shelton and Eldie Hagan.

He was married to the love of his life, Dinah Gay Fields for 53 years. Together they had five children, Gary Shelton, Shary Shelton Rogers, Bary Shelton, Lary Shelton, and Teresa Shelton Tautfest. Ray loved his children and loved being surrounded by them and his 18 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

Ray had a very strong work ethic. He owned his own construction business most of his adult life. He has built many homes all over the North and East Texas area.

Ray and his wife Dinah opened their home to many less fortunate people, even though they lived a humble life. Ray always had a smile on his face and could make friends with anyone.

Ray loved hunting, fishing, camping and spending time with his family.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents, brother Sherdell Shelton, and sister Rosie Shelton Brazier.

Ray was loved and respected by many people. He is cherished and will be missed by many.

Ray did not like to see people cry, so in lieu of a funeral or memorial, his family has opted to have a celebration of life at his home at 2 p.m. on Oct. 8, 2016.

Ray loved to be at home with his family.