James Ralph Tanner

James Ralph Tanner, 59, of Gun Barrel Citywas born Dec. 17, 1956 in Carlsbad, N.M. to James Lee Tanner and Catherine Louise Wigley Tanner. He died Sept. 30, 2016 at his home.

