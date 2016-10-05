James Ralph Tanner, 59, of Gun Barrel Citywas born Dec. 17, 1956 in Carlsbad, N.M. to James Lee Tanner and Catherine Louise Wigley Tanner. He died Sept. 30, 2016 at his home.
Monitor Staff Reports KAUFMAN–After much tedious police work, investigators have solved a 22-year-old murder case and have a suspect in custody, awaiting extradition from Wtichita, Kan. to Kaufman. Alvaro Iglesias Rodriquez, now 45 and living under the name Mauricio San Miguel Reyes, is expected to face the charge of murder of Francisco Sanchez Salazar. On […]
Monitor Staff Reports TEAGUE–The Eustace Bulldogs dropped to 0-2 in District 9-3A play with a 39-21 loss to the Teague Lions Friday in Teague. Coach Heath Ragle’s team is 3-2 overall. They travel to No. 4-ranked Malakoff Friday for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. The Bulldogs were playing without the services of quarterback Alejandro Sanchez, who […]
Monitor Staff Reports WASHINGTON–U.S Secretary of Education John B. King, Jr., announced in a press release that Tool Elementary School has been named a 2016 National Blue Ribbon School. The teachers and staff have been working diligently since the school’s nomination in January to earn the Blue Ribbon designation. This makes back-to-back years that schools […]