Suspected drug dealer held on $300,000 bond

Monitor Staf fReports

ATHENS–After a month-long investigation, Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse and his team of narcotics investigators arrested a suspected drug dealer Tuesday.

Charles Lastowski, 34, has been charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance greater than 4 grams and less than 200 grams, also possession of marijuana greater than 4 ounces and less than five pounds. He is being held in lieu of $300,000 in bonds.

Hillhouse said Lastowski has been “on our radar” for dealing drugs out of his Athens residence in the Regency Mobile Home Park.“Some of these folks have to learn the hard way,” Hillhouse said. “If you are dealing or using drugs in this county we will arrest you.”

Lead Narcotics Investigator Kay Langford, with Investigators Brad Beddingfield and Josh Rickman, gathered enough probable cause to obtain a search warrant from County Court at Law Judge Nancy Perryman.

Around dusk Tuesday, the Henderson County Tactical Team along with Sheriff Hillhouse, Chief Deputy Kevin Halbert, Major Bryan Tower, Captain David Jones and Lieutenant David Faught executed the narcotic search warrant.

Inside, they found Lastowski with approximately an ounce of suspected methamphetamine on him, a fully loaded .357 pistol and almost five pounds of marijuana.

The manufacture and delivery of the methamphetamine charge is a first degree felony and the possession of marijuana charge is a state jail felony.

“We believed Lastowski was a real player in the drug-dealing business,” Hillhouse said. “We were patient, caught him and now he can’t keep selling his poison on the streets.”

Also Tuesday, Deputy Keon Mack arrested Jared McEwen, 27, for possession of a controlled substance – suspected methamphetamines – on FM 315 near Chandler.

“I want the citizens to know that we are everywhere,” Hillhouse said. “We are working around the clock to get these folks off the streets.”

Since becoming Sheriff in June, Hillhouse has launched a massive crack down on illegal drugs in Henderson County.

“And importantly, the concerted effort to get drugs off our streets is having a domino effect,” Hillhouse said. “People are calling the Office to report illegal drug activity. We are making arrests. Other crimes like theft and burglary will decline.”

“It all begins with stopping illegal drugs. That is what I promised I would do and what I will continue to do throughout my time as your Sheriff,” he said. “My dedicated staff is working hard for the citizens of Henderson County and will continue to do so. It is an honor to lead these professional deputies.”