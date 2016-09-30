St. James on the Lake host golf tournament

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : September 30, 2016

Special to The Monitor

KEMP–St. James on the Lake Episcopal Church, located at 10707 Kaufman County Road 4022 (near the entrance to Cedar Creek Country Club) will hold its 17Th Annual Adopt-A-Family Open Golf Tournament Oct. 10 at Cedar Creek Country Club.

All proceeds from thE event go to charity. Last year’s event helped more than 40 families at Christmas and throughout the year. The success of the event is attributed to the support of area residents, merchants and businesses.

Names of deserving families are supplied by the Family Resource Center. Members of St. James shop for, wrap and deliver food, toys and clothing the week prior to Christmas. Senior families receive large food baskets, and families with young children receive toys and clothing also. At other times during the year, proceeds from this event provide food packages through the Mabank Food Bank to help families in need.

Interested persons can help by cash donations if not playing in the tournament. You can sponsor a hole on the golf course the day of the tournament, and we will display. Hole sponsors receive a prominent sign with the name of their choice on it on the tee box of the hole sponsored. There will be no solicitation for money on the course, but mulligans and/or raffle tickets for prizes are available for purchase.

Individual entry fees are $75. The entry fee includes the play, a cart, a hotdog lunch at 11:30 prior to tee time and the traditional Holy Smoke BBQ awards dinner at the church following the competition.

The Parish Hall will open at 4:30 p.m. with snacks and refreshments, and dinner will begin at approximately 5:30 p.m.

To register for the tournament, to sponsor a hole, to buy dinner tickets, or to get any further information, call Gary Gallatin at (903) 498-2093 or email him at G.L.GALLATIN@embarqmail.com.