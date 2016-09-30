Mabank cross country run well in Ennis

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : September 30, 2016

Monitor Staff Reports

ENNIS–The Mabank varsity and junior varsity cross country squads came out with a strong performance at the Ennis Invitational Sept. 24.

The varsity boys team ran against 12 other 5-6A teams and managed a third place overall finish. Leading the Panthers were Harman Beyer with ninth place overall, followed by fellow senior Tanner Henderson in 18th place. Freshman Kaleb Allen finished 19th and Raul Flores was close behind at 23rd. Konner Kemp, Tim Beall and Aaron Wilson also ran well.

The JV boys also had a strong outing, finishing third as a team. Covery Martin placed fourth overall, while Reid Wise and Jadin Smith were eighth and 13th place. Angel Martinez, Brendon Dennie and Josh Davidson had strong races.

The junior high girls finished second out of 22 teams. Leading the way was Lilliana Forest who finished fourth and Carly Sapp with 12th overall in field of 207 runners. Shaylin Minshew finished in the top 25 percent while Jordan Browning, Brooke Ford, Corey Greathouse, Lauren Carter and Julia Carruth having good race as well.

Matt Mueller led the junior high boys with a sixth place overall finish in a field of 235 runners. Jaydon Reeder, Cisco Flores and Kieran McDonald also ran well.