Kerens man shot dead in Dallas crime spree

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : September 30, 2016

By Pearl Cantrell

Monitor Staff Writer

CORSICANA–A funeral service for Kerens resident Welton Betts Sr., 44, is set for 11 a.m. Saturday at the Northside Baptist Church, 2800 Beaton St. in Corsicana. A man beloved by all who knew him was shot dead while pumping gas at a Texaco Station in Cedar Hill late Sunday night. It was reported that he and his wife, Wanda Gail, were on their way home following a Cowboys football game late Sunday night Sept. 25.

His slayer, Silvestre Franco-Luviano, 40, was tracked down in a statewide manhunt that ended in Georgetown just south of Houston.

A video from a surveillance camera at the gas station off U.S. Highway 67 showed just how fast the shooting occurred. Betts was pumping gas. The shooter drove up, got out of his car and shot Betts. He then slid into the driver’s side of Betts car and drove off, with his wife, Wanda Gail, escaping from the moving vehicle as it pulled away from the pumps.

Earlier that evening, Luviano is suspected in the death of another man, 33-year-old Ruben Moreno, who was found shot dead inside his Hummer, near Spur 408 in Dallas. After that murder two different people reported shots fired into their cars in Cedar Hill.

His crime spree continued stealing a Lexus from a nearby neighborhood, driving to Georgetown, just south of Houston, where he had family members. While there, he grabbed a landscape worker and forced him to give him money from an ATM. At an apartment building police believe he started a fire in order to cover his escape and a nearby high school was put on lockdown and SWAT came into play.

As the dust settles, we learn that Luviano is not the suspect’s real name and that he is an illegal immigrant. He was booked into the Williamson County Jail as Guillermo Franco, but other names have also surfaced. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick released a statement late Wednesday indicting the federal government for its role in the tragedy by its current immigration policies.

“This chilling news report is a vivid example of the consequences of failing to secure our border. While we do not know the facts regarding the allegations that Franco-Luviano murdered two people and kidnapped another, we have confirmed one damning piece of information – Franco-Luviano had been de ported three times and he managed to make it back across the border every time.

“This is an indictment against the federal government’s failure to police the border and another reason that Texas must continue to focus on border security.”