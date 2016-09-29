Two men drown in Cedar Creek Lake

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : September 29, 2016

Monitor Staff Reports

CEDAR CREEK LAKE–The names of two men drowned in Cedar Creek Lake over the weekend were released. The Texas Game Warden Service reports the bodies of Anthony Aleman, 19 and Onesimo Cabriales, 25, both of Dallas, were recovered Sunday.

Three men had gone out in a canoe to fish around 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning. The Kaufman County 9-1-1 Center received a call at around 8 a.m. Game Warden Capt. Tony Norton said the boat started taking on water and the men panicked.

The 16-foot boat capsized about 500 yards from shore. Norton reported that at first the men grasped the sides of the boat but when it rolled again, they lost their grasp. Only one man made it back to shore. There were no life jackets on board.

Authorities used sonar technology in their search for the two men. High winds and rain caused the search to be suspended at dusk Saturday and resumed early the next morning, when the bodies were located.