Panthers fall to Athens in district opener

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : September 28, 2016

By Erik Walsh

Monitor Staff Writer

MABANK–The Mabank Panthers remain winless on the season after hosting the Athens Hornets in the first District 8-4A game of the season Sept. 23 at Panther Stadium.

Mabank (0-5) were bested by the Hornets (1-4) by the tune of 41-14 and hope to get in the win column this week when they travel to Brownsboro to face the Bears.

The Hornets got scoring underway with just 2:21 remaining in the first quarter when Noah Bush ran the ball in the end zone for a two-yard touchdown. After the missed PAT, Athens led 6-0.

A Panthers miscue handed the ball back to the Hornets, when Panthers return man Jacob Collinsworth fumbled the kickoff, with Athens recovering on the Mabank 35-yard line.

Fifteen yards later on fourth down, Junior quarterback Xavius Fulton ran the ball to the end zone for a 20-yard touchdown. Fulton also converted the two-point play to take a 14-0 Athens lead.

The Panthers threatened to cut the lead in half at the 7:14 mark, but Collinsworth fumbled again, giving the ball over to Athens at the 10-yard line.

The Hornets punished the Panthers on the resulting drive, as Bush powered his way into the end zone for the second touchdown of the night to make the score 21-0 after the PAT.

Athens wasn’t done. Before the halftime buzzer sounded, Fulton ran in 1-yard touchdown with just five second remaining, followed by a successful PAT, to give Athens a 28-0 lead at the break.

The Panthers got their only touchdown of the game in the third quarter when quarterback Clay Conway ran the ball into the endzone for a 1-yard touchdown. After the PAT, the score was 28-7.

The Hornets scored two touchdowns in the final quarter, a 7-yard run by Fulton and a 28-yard run by Kamion Tanner to bring the score to 14-7. Mabank’s final points came on a Ty Mathis touchdown run with 40 seconds remaining.

Panthers Head Coach Mikey Thompson was pleased with the boys effort, but says the Panthers have to cut out giving away turnovers if they are going to win.

“Our kids played extremely hard for all four quarters of the game,” Thompson said. “We have got to get over the hump of being a ‘young team’ and quit making mistakes. Turnovers and penalties at key moments of the game have cost us all year.”

According to Thompson the Panthers are averaging a healthy 5.6 yards per rush, and are, on average, giving up less than 300 yards defensively per game.

“I am proud of our kid’s effort,” he said. “We don’t give up! Rebuilding this program is a process.”

Joey Schmidt led Mabank in rushing with 41 yards on four carries. Its defense was led by Hunter Caves with 12.5 tackles, including one for a loss.