Jerrell Rosamond Gleaves

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : September 28, 2016

Jerrell Rosamond Gleaves was born in the Oak Cliff area of Dallas on Nov. 6, 1937, and went to his eternal home on Sep. 22, 2016.

He grew up in a loving home with his parents, Eldon and Mildred Gleaves, and two brothers, Lynn and Les. His parents, and brother Lynn preceded him in death.

Jerrell graduated from Sunset High School where he excelled as quarterback of the Bisons. He went to Duke University on a football scholarship. After an injury, he left Duke and returned to Dallas where he worked in the printing business, and as sales manager for Dilly Boat Trailers.

Jerrell moved to Mabank in 1972 where he met and married Linda. He soon left his job in Dallas and they started their own business where they worked together for the next 26 years. Originally it was J and L Marine, then later J and L Printing, a trade he learned growing up and helping his dad in a print shop in their garage.

Jerrell always enjoyed working and staying busy. After selling the business and retiring, he liked to be in his shop mostly working with wood, making things for the kids and grandkids and friends. He was a quiet, sweet, and loving family man that was very content. He enjoyed living a simple life with family and friends. He loved his Christian family at the Mabank Church of Christ.

His memory will be cherished by those he loved so dearly, his devoted wife, Linda, his children Steve and Carol Gleaves of Houston, Scott and Sherri Gleaves of Montgomery, Ala., Jana and Blake Grimes of Mabank, Kelly and Pat Beck of Mabank, grandchildren and great grandchildren Garret and Shana Grimes, Cameron and Kayleigh, Jordan and Erika Grimes, Isabella and Jordan, Colby and Jennifer Grimes, Colt and Hannah, Seth Grimes, Jill Grimes, William Beck, Samantha Beck, Jackie and Daniel Haynes, Taylor, Kendall, Emma, Anna, and Jackson, Sara Gleaves, Marcy Gleaves, Nathan Gleaves, Taylor Gleaves, Lindsay and Brian Gibson and Amelia, his brother Les Gleaves and wife Nancy, his church family, extended family, and friends.

The family wants to thank all of those that helped during the last few months with calls, cards, visits, food, and most of all, keeping Jerrell in your prayers. He knew this day was coming and he prepared himself for it. They also want to thank Kindred Hospice for easing Jerrell’s pain and making his last days comfortable and being just a phone call away at any time. It was a blessing to have this resource.