James Roy Reed Sr.

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : September 28, 2016

Funeral services for James Roy Reed Sr., of Chatfield, were held Sept. 23, 2016 at Anderson-Clayton Bros. Funeral Home in Kemp.

James was born March 8, 1925 in Killeen to parents George Lewis and Mary Francis (Wilson) Reed and entered into eternal rest on Sept. 18, 2016 at the age of 91.

James grew up in the former State Orphan’s Home in Corsicana. At the age of 17, he enlisted in the Army and asked to be in the Calvary so he could ride the horses. They accepted him in the Army but he got to drive a tank instead of riding a horse. He served in the United States Army during WWII under General Patton in the Battle of the Bulge and helped to liberate several concentration camps during his service.

He married Jewel Virginia Lee Lawson in February of 1950. That began the love story that lasted, unseparated and never-ending for over 66 years. James enjoyed fishing, hunting and raising cattle. He loved his family very much and wrote songs and poems to them all through the years.

James was the minister at Trinity Full Gospel Church in Seven Points since 1995 where he touched many people’s lives with his preaching and knowledge of The Word. He was a loving, caring man who will be tremendously missed by all who knew him.

James was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, George, Albert, Kelton and a set of twin boys, sisters Blanche, Dovie, Lorene, Jewel and Louise, grandsons Robert Glen Turner, Jason Leon Reed and Mark Anthony Deramee and great-grandson Maddox Alexander Nagnwai.

He is survived by his loving wife Jewel Reed of Chatfield, sons Roland Reed of Mabank, James Reed Jr. and Huyen “Wee” of Kemp, a nephew that was like a son “Petalo” Price of Mexia, daughters Debra Turner and Harold of Kemp, Brenda Deremee and Don of Garland, Donna Renfro and Jim of Irving, Bonnie Anita Jones and Larry of Gun Barrel City, Carolyn Reed of Gun Barrel City, an acquired child Robbin Drake of Tool, an adopted sister-in-law Shirley Wood, 21 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and one on the way, numerous other nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

A personal tribute can be made online at www.andersonclaytonkemp.com .