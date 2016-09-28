’Jackets swarm Palmer Bulldogs 63-0

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : September 28, 2016

By Pearl Cantrell

Monitor Staff Writer

KEMP—A balmy evening at Jacket Stadium honored military and first responders with a runaway score of 63-0 in favor of Kemp against the Palmer Bulldogs Sept. 23.

Malik Prox delivered the first touchdown of the evening within the first three minutes of the game, the point after was good opening the first quarter at 7-0.

It didn’t take the ’Jackets long to get the ball back and drive down the field. Cameron Clamon filled in as quarterback for Dreyson Watters, who was recovering from a slight injury. Clamon was successful in several quarterback keepers to march the ball down the field as well as completed passes to Eilijah Gardiner and Josiah Brewington. Brewington caught a long pass in the first quarter and ran it in for six points. The PAT was good for a 14-0 score with less than two minutes expired in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Gardiner again gets the Jackets off to a fast start with a 26-yard pass interception for a third touchdown with the PAT added, just two minutes into the second frame. Gardiner followed that up with his own touchdown for a 28-0 score with seven minutes left until the half.

Some yellow flags on both teams at the same time, called for a replay, many times without success for the Palmer team. On a Palmer punt in the second quarter Brewington blocked it only to have Palmer recover the ball with a swarm of jackets bringing the Palmer player down on their own 20-yard line.

Clamon scored the next touchdown for Kemp to make the score 35-0.

After a turnover, Palmer begins its march down field and completed a pass to Palmer Bulldog Dylan Villasenor for a 46-yard reception before being tackled by the Jackets’ Marcus Sullivan. However, the Bulldogs run out of steam after a time out and once again Kemp gained ground on its march down the field. Alec Cooper ran the ball in after a pass reception. The PAT was good for a 42-0 score at the end of the first half.

At the start of the second half Clamon scored another touch. After the PAT, Kemp led 49-0.

Kemp got the ball back following the kickoff, then Desmond Jones carred the ball for a 8-yard touchdown run. The PAT was good to make the score 56-0.

The game clock ran down quickly in the fourth quarter, but Palmer was denied a touchdown when Kemp intercepted a pass, leading to one final Kemp score five minutes left on the clock.