Hodge resigns from EISD board/Principals talk about new improvement plans

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : September 28, 2016

By Robyn Wheeler

Monitor Staff Writer

EUSTACE–First on the agenda at the Eustace ISD Sept. 19 meeting was to consider the resignation of long-time board member Sonny Hodge. After accepting Hodges resignation, David Morton was appointed to fill the vacant position. Morton, of Eustace, has a son attending school in the district in second grade. He said he felt this opportunity would allow him to become more involved and keep him up-to-date on what’s going on at the district. Hodge accepted a plaque for his dedication and many of his family members were in attendance.

After a brief financial report, EISD Superintendent Dr. Coy Holcombe discussed the Performance Based Monitoring Analysis System (PBMAS) Report which showed the district received top scores (zeroes) in all categories except in special education.

“We will get the kids the help they need. We will do right by our students, even if that means scoring threes and fours,” Holcombe said. Area superintendents feel that the way progress is measured for special ed students by the state set them up to fail.

School principals spoke to board members about the 2016-17 Campus Improvement Plans. The intermediate school reported a 97 percent attendance rate and all schools reported parent involvement challenges. The intermediate school is offering free breakfast and lunch meals as well as offering several field trips to larger towns so children can see more of the state and the way others live. The school is also making an effort to teach the children about morals and ethics, in and out of school. The middle school has recently created a middle school Facebook page for engaging parents which has already received 10,000 likes to posts. The primary school’s Love & Logistics program teaches students practical ways of dealing with all areas of life. The class is free, lasts six weeks and the workbook is $10. The school has also implemented a new snack program called Building Bulldog Bodies, which offers extra fruits and vegetables to the kids. “We are impacting family structures and the community from the bottom up,” Principal Dianne Shaffer said.

The high school is offering a computer science class this year and also brought in a part-time science teacher. A Principal Leadership Team has been created so students have a direct line to the principal.

In other news, board members:

• accepted a big for $21,000 from J & L Technology for fiber optic upgrades throughout the district. The current cables were installed 16 years ago. With the slow speed, amount of devices currently in the district, Holcombe said the district will see a significant difference in performance.

• approved the bid for teacher laptop replacements from Region VII vendor, CDI. Veteran teachers whose laptops they were issued as new teachers will get the replacements.

• approved EHBAF (local) for Special Education Video/Audio monitoring. If the district receives one video request it triggers all classrooms in the district to get them. The recording may never stop even if the person who requested it changes their mind and retracts the request. The recordings will cost the district local money as no funding is available yet for this type of procedure.

• heard enrollment decreased at primary and middle schools and increased at intermediate. Total enrollment for the end of August was 1,547.

• heard all campuses met standards on all areas of the TEA accountability. The high school was one of 432 school that earned every distinctions possible. Holcombe said all schools in the district received post-secondary readiness but the district did not. “I don’t understand and have no explanation for it,” he said.