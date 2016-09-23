Local teacher arrested on out-of-state felony charge

KEMP–This week a Kemp teacher was charged with engaging in sexual communication with a minor by use of technology, the result of an investigation taken up by authorities in Oklahoma where he was previously employed. Joseph Kolt Palmer was booked into the Kaufman County jail Sept. 20 on the out-of-state charge. Palmer, 27, was hired this year by Kemp ISD to serve as a P.E. teacher at the junior high school.

Kemp ISD Superintendent Phil Edwards said he had no knowledge of the investigation or that he was criminally charged until a television news reporter informed him the day before the arrest. He further said that a background check returned a clean record. Palmer claimed that Kemp ISD would be his first teaching job.

However, that wasn’t true, he had taught at Yale High School in Oklahoma. He was terminated in May 2015, for inappropriate relationship with a student. After law enforcement began investigations into allegations of his cell phone behavior with some of the female students, he moved away.

About a month ago, he moved to Texas and sought employment as a teacher. His resume and application left off his teaching in Oklahoma, and he had not been charged at that time.